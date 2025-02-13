Sanford Health launches mail-order stool test initiative

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has launched an initiative to mail stool-based screening kits for colorectal cancer directly to patient's homes.

As rates of colorectal cancer in the U.S. continue to rise, especially among patients under 50, the American Cancer Society has lowered its recommended screening age to 45. To meet increased demand for screening, several device companies have debuted colonoscopy alternatives and health systems have piloted new ways to get patients screened.

When caught early, colorectal cancer has a survival rate of almost 89%. If diagnosed at a later stage when the cancer has spread outside the colon, the survival rate falls to 16%, according to a Feb. 11 news release.

Since the initiative launched in 2024, Sanford has mailed 40,000 kits to patients, resulting in the removal of precancerous polyps in more than 300 patients and the diagnosis of 10 with early-stage cancer, according to the release.

Sanford began its project in phases, first targeting average-risk patients who were overdue for colorectal screening.

The system sent out two different stool-based tests, including the FIT test, which checks for blood in the stool, and Cologuard, which checks for both blood and cancer DNA biomarkers.