GI Alliance launches population health management program

Management services organization GI Alliance has launched a population health management program, which includes chronic care and principal care management programs.

The program launched across GI Alliance's provider footprint on Feb. 1, according to a Feb. 3 press release.

It will be powered by GI Alliance partner Cosán, a provider of comprehensive population health programs. Cosán's goal is to deliver a balance of technology, insights and human care to patients in between office visits.

All of GI Alliance's GI offices will be joining 20 other GIA markets currently offering CCM/PCM services.

The program will enable the ability to improve patient compliance with care protocols specified by local GIs, and will target patients with complex chronic gastrointestinal diseases and one or more comorbidities.

Patients included in the program will receive a voice message providing details of the program, along with additional instructions to enroll.