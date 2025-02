Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based St. Luke's Hospital is adding Medtronic's GI Genius module, according to a Feb. 3 report from CBS affiliate KGAN.

GI Genius is an AI-assisted colonoscopy device that is used to detect precancerous polyps, and is the first AI colonoscopy device cleared by the FDA.

Studies have shown that the module decreases the miss-rate of adenomas and polyps by 45.8%, according to the report.

The hospital is part of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.