5 gastroenterology, endoscopy ASC openings

Here are five gastroenterology- and endoscopy-focused ASCs that have opened or have plans to open that Becker's has reported on since April 12:

1. Southwell Gastroenterology-Lowndes, owned by Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell health system, cut the ribbon on its new office and ASC in Valdosta, Ga.

2. United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, N.Y., is planning a gastroenterology ASC as part of an almost $40 million expansion project.

3. Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center is under construction and set to open this summer.

4. Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health is building an outpatient endoscopy center.

5. Orlando (Fla.) Health Digestive Health Institute Gastroenterology opened a gastroenterology-focused ASC, Lakeview Surgery Center, in southwest Orlando.