Mohawk Valley Health System expands bariatric surgery, weight loss program

Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System has launched the MVHS Weight Loss Center, replacing its previous bariatric surgery program and expanding obesity care service,

The center offers surgical options such as Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and vertical sleeve gastrectomy, alongside medical weight loss therapies for eligible patients, according to MVHS’s website. A multidisciplinary team — including bariatric surgeons, clinicians and a bariatric-trained registered dietitian — provides care based on medical evaluations and evidence-based practices.

The MVHS Weight Loss Center is located on the Faxton Campus in Utica.