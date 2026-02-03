Asante Gastroenterology opens Oregon clinic

Asante Gastroenterology has opened a new clinic in Medford, Ore., following its acquisition of Gastroenterology Consultants.

The practice includes three physicians and five advanced practice providers who will continue patient care under the Asante name, according to a Feb. 2 news release from Asante Gastroenterology. The clinic offers outpatient GI services, including colonoscopies, liver disease treatment, and management of chronic gastrointestinal conditions, along with inpatient support at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

The clinic operates as part of Asante Physician Partners, and the acquisition aims to support long-term access and growth of GI care in Southern Oregon.