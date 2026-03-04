ECU Health opens 2 gastroenterology clinics following practice acquisition

.Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health has opened two gastroenterology and endoscopy practices in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., according to a March 3 news release.

The practice openings follow ECU Health’s acquisition of Halifax Gastroenterology in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., in January.

ECU Health Gastroenterology – Roanoke Rapids and ECU Health Endoscopy Center – Roanoke Rapids are co-located to expand digestive health services in the region.

Nagarjuna Yerra, MD, who had previously provided GI services at Halifax Gastroenterology, will continue practicing at the new clinics.

The gastroenterology clinic began seeing patients Feb. 4, and the endoscopy center opened March 3, the release said.