10 gastroenterology updates

Gastroenterologists are the most in-demand physician specialty and nine more updates Becker's has reported on since July 8:

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian named colorectal surgeon Elizabeth Raskin, MD, as the new surgical director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, part of the Hoag Digestive Institute.

2. Gastrointestinal surgeon Timothy Wang, MD, was appointed as the inaugural member of a new medical advisory board for Mainz Biomed.

3. The current average base salary for gastroenterologists has decreased 1.2 percent since 2016, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

4. Gastroenterologists are the most in-demand physician specialty, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

5. Gastroenterology-focused ASC management service organization PE GI Solutions and Mountainside, N.J.-based Garden State Endoscopy, a 14-physician practice, have formed a joint venture with Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas in West Orange, N.J.

6. Medtronic added 83 GI Genius endoscopy modules to its Health Equity Assistance Program's 50, expanding access to colon cancer screenings to 63 facilities in the nation's medically underserved communities.

7. Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy has the highest procedure volume of any bariatric surgery with 23,800 total procedures.

8. A meta-analysis found that using Cellvizio — a multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy system — in tandem with the standard of care to guide biopsies improves diagnosis for dysplasia and cancer and reduces sampling error.

9. Alaska is the most expensive state in the U.S. to undergo a routine colonoscopy, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

10. To reduce colonoscopy access barriers, CMS is proposing that follow-up colonoscopies to at-home tests be considered a preventive service.