Where cardiology grows next

Cardiology has emerged as a leading specialty in the ASC industry, and the specialty has a number of promising areas of growth in the coming years:

1. Cardiac catheterization labs: Cardiac catheterization labs allow cardiologists to perform minimally invasive heart and vascular procedures to diagnose and treat cardiac and peripheral vascular diseases. According to a recent blog post by Ascendient, a healthcare consulting firm, cardiac catheterizations are used more than 1 million times per year in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

Richmond-based Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists recently opened the state's first freestanding, Medicare-certified outpatient cardiac catheterization lab. In 2024, Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours and Compass Surgical Partners also partnered to build a cardiovascular surgery center in Short Pump, Va., and received certificate-of-need approval in the same cycle as VCS. Becker's has reported on several other cardiac catheterization lab projects, including developments from larger systems such as RWJ Barnabas, Northwell Health and Endeavor Health.

2. Independent practice: While consolidation remains high in the specialty, Becker's has reported on several new cardiology ventures that specifically center physician autonomy and independence, which has lent itself to some facilities' success.

"The initial [founding] members of the group made it pretty clear early on that the success of the group would be greatest if all shareholders have equal status," Darryn Appleton, MD, the director of Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists' cardiac catheterization lab, told Becker's. "So there's no seniority kind of situation where senior members have more say. Whenever we're coming up with new ideas to launch a venture like this, it's all based on equal votes."

Houston-based CardioOne is a cardiology-focused management services organization, does not acquire, own or employ any of the practices it works with. Rather, it partners with groups of cardiologists, especially those who are currently employed and looking to start an independent practice, and supports them in every aspect of starting a business. Another organization, Philadelphia-based Atria Health has also launched a new, independence-forward partnership model for cardiology practices. While Atria is backed by Cypress Ridge Partners, a private equity group, the company does not acquire practices, but rather invests in them to support long-term goals and growth.

3. More outpatient growth: Becker's reported on 26 cardiology-focused ASCs opened or announced in 2024. And, according to ASC strategic services provider Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report, cardiology is the fastest-growing ASC specialty.

Some payers have also begun to acknowledge cardiology's outpatient migration. Aetna dropped its policy to not cover cardiac PET/CT scans in July 2024, and CMS added several cardiac procedures to the ASC covered procedure list, including diagnostic and interventional coronary procedures, peripheral vascular interventions, and placement of pacemakers and defibrillators.