Atria Health launches partnership model for cardiology practices

Palm Beach, Fla.-based Atria Health has launched a new, independence-forward partnership model for cardiology practices.

According to a news release shared with Becker's, physician-owned Atria offers an "alternative private equity model" for independent physician practices. While Atria is backed by Cypress Ridge Partners, the company does not acquire practices, but rather invests in them to support long-term goals and growth.

"We give independent cardiology practices the opportunity to grow, innovate and deliver world-class care on their own terms," Matt Eakins, MD, co-founder and CEO of Atria Health said in the release. "By combining capital with operational and strategic expertise, we enable practices to expand services, improve efficiency and maintain autonomy. Together, we can create a healthcare model that works for physicians, patients and the entire system."

Atria recently partnered with Philadelphia-based AMS Cardiology, an independent cardiovascular practice of over 40 years. The practice is composed of 19 cardiologists and six nurse practitioners, and was able to launch a new ASC with the support of the partnership.