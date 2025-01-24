Northwell Health to open $37M cardiac catheterization lab in New York City

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health will open a new cardiac catheterization lab at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, an ASC and satellite emergency department in New York City.

According to an announcement from Northwell, the freestanding catheterization lab will serve as a space for cardiac procedures, as well as an emergency room specifically equipped for heart attack patients arriving in ambulances.

The lab will also accommodate overnight stays for patients who must be transferred to other hospitals.