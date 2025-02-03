Endeavor Health opens Chicago's 1st cardiac outpatient surgery center

Endeavor Health has opened a cardiovascular center at its Edward Hospital campus in Naperville, Ill., according to a Feb. 1 report from the Chicago Tribune.

The 71,000-square-foot facility, which was first announced in December 2023, started welcoming patients Jan. 20.

The Edward Heart Hospital was the first of its kind in the state, and is now the first in the Chicago area to operate a cardiac outpatient surgery center, according to the Tribune.

The facility will feature outpatient services for cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology procedures, a cardiac rehab facility and a medical office for two physician groups.