Cardiology’s strong start to 2026: 7 practice openings, acquisitions in January

Healthcare organizations and health systems have placed an emphasis on expanding cardiology care, with a number of openings and acquisitions to start 2026.
Here are seven new cardiology-focused center openings and acquisitions from January, as reported by Becker’s:
- Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Care Network opened the Desert Regional Cardiology Center, a new cardiovascular outpatient clinic.
- CardioNow opened its Advanced Cardiac Center in Lynwood, Wash.
- Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians opened the Cardiovascular Surgical Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City.
- Iowa Heart Center, an 83,000-square-foot medical office building in West Des Moines, Iowa, was sold for $36.7 million.
- Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health Cardiology opened two new office locations in South Carolina.
- Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare acquired Wallinford, Conn.-based Consulting Cardiologists for $3 million.
- Atria Heart, part of Cardiovascular Associates of America, acquired Phoenix-based Cardiovascular Consultants.