Cardiology’s strong start to 2026: 7 practice openings, acquisitions in January

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Healthcare organizations and health systems have placed an emphasis on expanding cardiology care, with a number of openings and acquisitions to start 2026. 

Here are seven new cardiology-focused center openings and acquisitions from January, as reported by Becker’s:

  1. Palm Springs, Calif.-based Desert Care Network opened the Desert Regional Cardiology Center, a new cardiovascular outpatient clinic.
  2. CardioNow opened its Advanced Cardiac Center in Lynwood, Wash.
  3. Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians opened the Cardiovascular Surgical Institute of Northwest Florida in Panama City.
  4. Iowa Heart Center, an 83,000-square-foot medical office building in West Des Moines, Iowa, was sold for $36.7 million.
  5. Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health Cardiology opened two new office locations in South Carolina. 
  6. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare acquired Wallinford, Conn.-based Consulting Cardiologists for $3 million.
  7. Atria Heart, part of Cardiovascular Associates of America, acquired Phoenix-based Cardiovascular Consultants.

