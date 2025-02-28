Cardiologists on the move in February

Here are four cardiologists joining new health systems and entering new roles, as reported by Becker's in February:

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. AdventHealth Lake Wales (Fla.) expanded its staff by adding Saiyed Mohib, MD.

2. Oklahoma City-based University of Oklahoma College of Medicine named Isabella Grumbach, MD, PhD, as chair of the department of internal medicine and clinical service chief at OU Health.

3. Springfield, Ill.-based Prairie Cardiovascular added Jeetendra Patel, MD, to its staff.

4. Danville, Va.-based Sovah Health added Mohammed Akhter, MD, to its medical staff.