Cardiologist picked to lead OU Health, OU College of Medicine

Oklahoma City-based University of Oklahoma College of Medicine has named Isabella Grumbach, MD, PhD, as chair of the department of internal medicine and clinical service chief at OU Health.

Dr. Grumbach, a specialist in cardiovascular medicine, will begin her new role in July, according to a Feb. 25 press release sent to Becker's.

In addition to assuming clinical responsibilities, she will also focus on education and research at the university.

She will join the system from Iowa City-based University of Iowa, where she has served as interim chair of internal medicine, vice chair of research, chief of cardiology at the Iowa City VA Medical Center and associate director of the cardiovascular fellowship program.

Dr. Grumbach will succeed Michael Bronze, MD, who has spent 25 years as department chair.