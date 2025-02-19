Sovah Health adds interventional cardiologist

Danville, Va.-based Sovah Health has added Mohammed Akhter, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Akhter is an interventional cardiologist who specializes in diagnostic testing, general cardiology, coronary artery disease and valvular heart disease, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the health system.

Dr. Akhter will provide cardiovascular services at Sovah Heart & Vascular – Danville.

Sovah Health has two emergency rooms, two outpatient imaging centers and more than 20 primary and specialty care physician clinics across Virginia and North Carolina, according to its website.