AdventHealth Lake Wales (Fla.) has expanded its staff by adding Saiyed Mohib, MD.

Dr. Mohib is the first cardiologist on the staff at AdventHealth Lake Wales, according to a Feb. 42 news release from AdventHealth.

Dr. Mohib is an interventional cardiologist who specializes in minimally invasive techniques to open up blocked arteries and restore blood flow to the heart.

AdventHealth has 51 hospital campuses across nine states, according to its website.