Prairie Cardiovascular adds interventional cardiologist

Springfield, Ill.-based Prairie Cardiovascular has added Jeetendra Patel, MD, to its staff.

Dr. Patel is an interventional cardiologist with expertise in complex coronary and peripheral interventions, according to a Feb. 20 news release from the organization.

Dr. Patel previously served as an associate professor of medicine and director of interventional cardiology at East Tennessee State University's Quillen School of Medicine in Johnson City, Tenn.

Prairie Cardiovascular has more than 40 clinic sites across Illinois, according to its website.