ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

The evolution of ASC chain power

Riz Hatton  

ASC chains have continued to grow over the past few years — here's how. 

AmSurg

  • AmSurg has more than 250 surgery centers.
  • The company has a network of more than 2,000 physician partners.
  • Envision Healthcare reached a restructuring agreement with its stakeholders, including AmSurg, after announcing plans to file for bankruptcy. AmSurg plans to purchase the ASCs held by Envision.

HCA Healthcare

  • HCA Healthcare has more than 150 surgery centers.
  • The company ended 2021 with 125 ASCs, four more than it had at the end of 2020, and added more than 25 ASCs in 2022.
  • Total outpatient procedures jumped 5 percent and outpatient cardiology procedures increased 7 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

SCA Health

  • SCA Health has more than 320 surgery centers.
  • The company has 9,200 physicians in its network.
  • SCA Health serves 1.43 million patients annually. 

Surgery Partners 

  • Surgery Partners has 127 surgery centers.
  • The company acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan., a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital.
  • Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.
  • Columbus-based OhioHealth and Surgery Partners formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Ohio.

United Surgical Partners International

  • USPI has 410 surgery centers.
  • The company's number of ASCs has grown 116 percent since 2011.
  • USPI added three ASCs in the first quarter and completed two post-transaction buy-ups.

