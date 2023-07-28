The evolution of ASC chain power

ASC chains have continued to grow over the past few years — here's how.

AmSurg

AmSurg has more than 250 surgery centers.

The company has a network of more than 2,000 physician partners.

Envision Healthcare reached a restructuring agreement with its stakeholders, including AmSurg, after announcing plans to file for bankruptcy. AmSurg plans to purchase the ASCs held by Envision.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare has more than 150 surgery centers.

The company ended 2021 with 125 ASCs, four more than it had at the end of 2020, and added more than 25 ASCs in 2022.

Total outpatient procedures jumped 5 percent and outpatient cardiology procedures increased 7 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

SCA Health

SCA Health has more than 320 surgery centers.

The company has 9,200 physicians in its network.

SCA Health serves 1.43 million patients annually.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners has 127 surgery centers.

The company acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan., a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.

Columbus-based OhioHealth and Surgery Partners formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Ohio.

United Surgical Partners International