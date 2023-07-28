The evolution of ASC chain power

ASC chains have continued to grow over the past few years — here's how.
AmSurg
- AmSurg has more than 250 surgery centers.
- The company has a network of more than 2,000 physician partners.
- Envision Healthcare reached a restructuring agreement with its stakeholders, including AmSurg, after announcing plans to file for bankruptcy. AmSurg plans to purchase the ASCs held by Envision.
HCA Healthcare
- HCA Healthcare has more than 150 surgery centers.
- The company ended 2021 with 125 ASCs, four more than it had at the end of 2020, and added more than 25 ASCs in 2022.
- Total outpatient procedures jumped 5 percent and outpatient cardiology procedures increased 7 percent in the first quarter of 2023.
SCA Health
- SCA Health has more than 320 surgery centers.
- The company has 9,200 physicians in its network.
- SCA Health serves 1.43 million patients annually.
Surgery Partners
- Surgery Partners has 127 surgery centers.
- The company acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan., a physician-owned spine, neck and joint hospital.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Surgery Partners signed a collaboration agreement in which Surgery Partners will take over management of Intermountain's existing ASCs in Utah and Idaho and will develop more ASCs in other select markets.
- Columbus-based OhioHealth and Surgery Partners formed a new company to grow ASC joint ventures across the state of Ohio.
United Surgical Partners International
- USPI has 410 surgery centers.
- The company's number of ASCs has grown 116 percent since 2011.
- USPI added three ASCs in the first quarter and completed two post-transaction buy-ups.