Texas & ASCs: 5 updates

Texas is the state with the second most ASCs in the country.

Here are five updates from Texas ASCs:

1. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building next to its hospital in College Station, Texas.

2. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health broke ground Dec. 12 on its new ASC, the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center.

3. The Houston-based Texas Heart Medical Group changed its name to the Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care and moved to a newly renovated location.

4. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center was accredited with the Aetna Institute of Quality distinction for weight loss surgery.

5. MedCore Partners has been tasked by Healthcare Realty Trust with leasing five medical office buildings in the metro Dallas area. Here are the five properties.