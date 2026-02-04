Kaiser Permanente, Renown Health finalize Nevada joint venture

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health have finalized a joint venture to operate a health plan and outpatient care delivery system in northern Nevada.

Under the agreement, Hometown Health, previously owned by Renown Health, is now jointly owned by both organizations. The move marks Kaiser Permanente’s entry into the region and extends its value-based care model to new communities, according to a Feb. 3 joint news release.

The organizations plan to open two new medical facilities in 2026, followed by Kaiser Permanente-owned retail pharmacies and expanded digital health services in 2027. Kaiser Permanente members will also gain access to Renown Health’s inpatient and outpatient services.

Three executives will lead the new venture: Trish Rodriguez will serve as regional president; Mark Roberts, MD, as executive medical director; and Bethany Sexton as health plan leader.

New plan options are expected before fall 2026 open enrollment for coverage beginning in 2027. For now, current Kaiser Permanente and Hometown Health members will continue to access care without changes.