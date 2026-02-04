Florida cardiology group expands with $1.58M deal

Lehigh Acres, Fla.-based Premier Cardiology Care has expanded its footprint in Fort Myers, Fla., with the $1.58 million acquisition of four medical office condominiums, according to a Feb. 4 Gulfshore Business report.

The transaction closed in early January. Mike Rivera of Saggio Realty represented the buyer, Highpoint Real Estate, an entity affiliated with Premier Cardiology Care. The seller was Currency Commerce.

The cardiology practice will occupy about half of the new space and plans to lease out two units as move-in-ready medical offices. The location sits within a key medical corridor on Parker Commons Boulevard.