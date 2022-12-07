ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

5-property medical office building portfolio in Texas up for lease

MedCore Partners has been tasked by Healthcare Realty Trust with leasing five medical office buildings in the metro Dallas area. The buildings provide space for a variety of healthcare services, including surgery, oncology and orthopedics.

Here are the five properties:

  1. The seven-story Baylor Scott and White Plano Pavilion I
  2. The seven-story Baylor Scott and White Plano Pavilion II
  3. The three-story Plano Medical Pavilion
  4. The two-story Independence Medical Village
  5. The long-term acute care center Carrollton LTAC

