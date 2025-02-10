ASC megadeals: 10 industry giants that expanded in 2024

The wave of consolidation in the ASC market continued in 2024, with the number of independently owned ASCs dropping to 67%, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review" report.

Large ASC operators and private equity-backed groups continued acquiring centers, expanding their market dominance.

Here are 10 major transactions ASCs need to know from 2014:

1. SurgNet Health Partners acquired Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Endoscopy Center, its first partnership in the Southeast U.S. The group also continued expansion following acquisitions in Ohio and Michigan.

2. Spire Orthopedic Partners – backed by Kohlberg & Company – formed a strategic partnership with Providence-based Ortho Rhode Island and its affiliated ASC in June.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners received a proposal from Bain Capital Private Equity to acquire all of Surgery Partners' outstanding shares. Bain Capital offered to acquire all outstanding shares of Surgery Partners not already owned by the private equity firm for $25.75 per share.

4. United Surgical Partners International acquired 45 new centers, solidifying its position as the largest ASC operator in the U.S.

Here are three major moves from the company:

In the first quarter, USPI acquired Covenant Physician Partners.

In the second quarter, the company added 11 new ASCs, including a strategic partnership with Florida Orthopedic Institute – three high-volume orthopedic ASCs.

In the third quarter, USPI opened six new ASCs, including a San Diego-based musculoskeletal surgery center developed with Synergy Orthopedics.

5. AmSurg expanded through strategic acquisitions and partnerships:

Here are three major companies from the company:

In June 2024, AmSurg partnered with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners to acquire Las Vegas-based Alta Rose Surgery Center.

It also entered a joint venture with Palomar Health to manage San Diego-based Poway Surgery Center (San Diego County).

AmSurg acquired a stake in Salem, Ore.-based River Road Surgery Center.

6. Surgery Partners entered into partnerships and acquired ASCs in 2024.

In February 2024, the company entered a joint venture with Parkview Health to develop ASCs across Indiana.

In October, Surgery Partners opened a new ASC in The Villages, Fla., in collaboration with ValueHealth.

In November, it acquired a 26% stake in Duly Health & Care's Lombard and Westmont surgery centers in Illinois.

7. Optum, parent company of ASC chain Deerfield, Ill.-basedSCA Health, also made several major moves.

In November, SCA Health acquired OrthoAlliance, a private equity-backed, Sharonville, Ohio-based company, which has partnered with more than 200 physicians across all orthopedics and sports medicine specialties.

8. In March, TriasMD — parent company of DISC Surgery Centers — acquired Thousand Oaks (Calif.) Surgery Center to expand its data-driven ASC model.

9. Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners also expanded their joint venture as it continued working toward their goal of 30+ ASCs. The company opened Springfield (Ohio) Regional Outpatient Surgery Center and Millennium Surgery Center in South Carolina.

10. Atlas Healthcare Partners also expanded its reach.