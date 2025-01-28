Private equity firm bids to buy out Surgery Partners: 7 things to know

Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners received a proposal from Bain Capital Private Equity to acquire all of Surgery Partners' outstanding shares, according to a Jan. 28 news release from the healthcare services company.

Here are seven things to know:

1. Bain Capital offered to acquire all outstanding shares of Surgery Partners not already owned by the private equity firm for $25.75 per share.

2. The firm and its affiliates own about 39% of Surgery Partners' outstanding common stock.

3. A special committee of Surgery Partners board members are expected to consider the proposal alongside independent financial and legal advisors.

4. Any potential transaction would be subject to a non-waivable condition that requires the approval of the holders of a majority of common stock shares. A fully empowered special committee of independent and disinterested directors would also have to approve.

5. The proposal is non-binding and there is no guarantee that any definitive offer will be made.

6. Surgery Partners is one of the largest ASC operators in the U.S., with more than 160 centers and 4,600 affiliated physicians.

7. Optum, along with other private equity firms, are also interested buyers.