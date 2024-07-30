ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

AmSurg acquires ownership stake in Oregon ASC

ASC management services provider AmSurg has acquired ownership interest in Salem, Ore.-based River Road Surgery Center. 

The facility specializes in ear, nose and throat procedures, according to a July 30 news release from AmSurg

River Road Surgery Center is a freestanding outpatient facility accredited by The Joint Commission. It has three operating rooms and offers a full-service center for the diagnosis, treatment and repair of head and neck conditions including ear infections, hearing loss, snoring, sinusitis, tonsillitis, sleep apnea, voice disorders, and neck or throat cancer, the release said.

