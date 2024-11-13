Duly Health pairs with Surgery Partners

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care has launched a strategic partnership with ASC management services organization Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners will have a stake in Duly's ASCs in Lombard and Westmont, Ill., according to a Nov. 12 press release. The Duly Surgery Cen­ter of West­mont is a musculoskeletal-focused surgery center.

Through the partnership, Surgery Partners will lead oper­a­tions for the two facilities.

Duly is the largest inde­pen­dent, mul­ti-spe­­­­cial­­­­ty, physi­­­­cian-direc­t­ed med­ical group in the nation with more than 1,000 pri­ma­ry care and spe­cial­ty-care providers, as well as over 6,000 team mem­bers across more than 150 loca­tions, according to the release.