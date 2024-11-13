Duly Health pairs with Surgery Partners

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care has launched a strategic partnership with ASC management services organization Surgery Partners.
Surgery Partners will have a stake in Duly's ASCs in Lombard and Westmont, Ill., according to a Nov. 12 press release. The Duly Surgery Center of Westmont is a musculoskeletal-focused surgery center.
Through the partnership, Surgery Partners will lead operations for the two facilities.
Duly is the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical group in the nation with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty-care providers, as well as over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations, according to the release.