USPI inks deal with Florida orthopedic group 

ASC chain United Surgical Partners International inked a partnership with the Tampa-based Florida Orthopedic Institute in the second quarter of 2024, according to parent company Tenet Healthcare's July 23 second quarter earnings call transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

The deal partners with three Florida Orthopedic Institute ASCs that perform more than 15,000 cases annually, CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said in the earnings call.

According to the group's website, Florida Orthopedic Institute is the state's largest physician-led orthopedic group.

USPI has added 56 ASCs so far in 2024 — 11 in the second quarter and 45 in the first — and has sold nine hospitals for proceeds of $4 billion to invest in the ambulatory space. Tenet also has entered into a definitive agreement with Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina, but the ASCs in the market will remain under USPI ownership.