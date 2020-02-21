8 ownership changes at ASCs in the past 5 months

Since October 2019, eight surgery centers have planned or completed changes to their ownership structure:

Gastroenterology Associates' two outpatient endoscopy centers — Niagara Falls, N.Y.-based Endoscopy Center of Niagara and Williamsville-based Endoscopy Center of Western New York — are making ownership changes involving non-physician owners.

Eye Surgery Center in Swansea, Ill., is planning a change in ownership. Billiken Buyer plans to purchase "substantially all of the outstanding membership interests" from OH Holding, which currently has nearly 100 percent indirect ownership in Eye Surgery Center.

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital took ownership of Stateline Surgery Center, Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States and Premier Surgical Institute, all in Galena, Kan.

South Portland, Maine-based Spectrum Healthcare Partners gained approval to transfer ownership of its ASC to a new limited liability company.

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System partnered with Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare to take joint ownership of the Bridgewater (N.J.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, as well as Advanced Imaging at Bridgewater and Bridgewater Physical and Occupational Therapy.

Augusta (Ga.) University Health acquired a 67 percent stake in the freestanding Surgery Center of Columbia County in Evans, Ga., in October 2019.

Leawood, Kan.-based NueHealth acquired minority ownership in Paoli (Pa.) Surgery Center and assumed the facility's day-to-day management in late 2019.

