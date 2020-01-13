Physician group plans ownership transfer for orthopedic ASC — 5 insights

South Portland, Maine-based Spectrum Healthcare Partners gained approval to transfer ownership of its ASC to a new limited liability company, according to a letter dated Jan. 15 from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Five insights:

1. Spectrum Healthcare Partners currently owns Central Maine Orthopaedics Ambulatory Surgery Center in Auburn. Spectrum plans to establish a new LLC and transfer ownership of the ASC to the LLC.

2. Central Maine Health Ventures intends to acquire a 25 percent interest in the LLC. Spectrum will maintain control of the ASC with a 75 percent ownership interest.

3. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services determined that Spectrum's ownership transfer to the LLC isn't subject to certificate-of-need review.

4. CMHV could acquire an additional 25 percent membership interest at a future date. CMHV is an integrated healthcare delivery system based in Lewiston, Maine.

5. Spectrum is a physician-owned medical group offering anesthesia, orthopedics, pain management, pathology, radiology, radiation oncology and vascular services.

