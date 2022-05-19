8 ASC, medical office building transactions totaling $109.7M

Here are eight ASC and medical office building transactions totaling $109.7 million that Becker's has reported on in the last 17 days:

1. A medical office building in Clive, Iowa, was purchased for $1.6 million.

2. Global Medical REIT bought a Fairfax, Va., medical office building for $21 million.

3. A medical office building in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County was sold for $14 million.

4. The building housing the Surgery Center of Fairbanks was sold for $23.3 million.

5. Capital Real Estate Group sold a medical office building in Alaska for $22.3 million.

6. A medical office building in Renton, Wash., was sold for $8.3 million.

7. A medical office building in Hanahan, S.C., sold for $8.2 million.

8. Steindler Orthopedic Clinic sold the building housing its clinic in Iowa City, Iowa, for $11 million.