The building housing the Surgery Center of Fairbanks was sold for $23.3 million, according to an email shared with Becker's.

The 40,174-square-foot facility is more than 50 percent occupied by the multispecialty ASC, according to Capital Real Estate Group, which advised in the sale. The ASC has four operating rooms and 33 surgeons.

The building's other tenants offer services in orthopedics, sports medicine, spine care, physical therapy and imaging.