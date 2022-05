Capital Real Estate Group has sold a medical office building in Alaska for $22.3 million.

The 40,174-square-foot building is 96 percent leased and anchored by an ASC, the only freestanding ASC in the area, according to Allen Inman, Capital Real Estate Group's managing partner and principal.

The ASC's four operating rooms offer orthopedics, sports medicine and spine care, physical therapy and imaging from 33 surgeons.