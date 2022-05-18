Virginia medical office building sold for $21M

Global Medical REIT bought a Fairfax, Va., medical office building for $21 million, reported Commercial Observer.

Prosperity Plaza is a 96,070-square-foot, seven-story property located less than 1 mile from Inova Fairfax Hospital, North Virginia's largest healthcare facility.

The building is currently 84 percent leased to medical and traditional office tenants including Medstar, Inova, the Neurology Center of Fairfax, and the real estate services company Gates, Hudson and Associates.

The facility was sold by the Tomares Companies, which originally developed the building in 1986.