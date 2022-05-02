$8.2M South Carolina medical office building sold 

A medical office building in Hanahan, S.C., sold for $8.2 million, the Post and Courier reported April 30. 

The 15,030-square-foot facility, leased by a dentistry practice, was purchased by Harbor Chevrolet Corp. 

 

