$8.2M South Carolina medical office building sold 

A medical office building in Hanahan, S.C., sold for $8.2 million, the Post and Courier reported April 30.
The 15,030-square-foot facility, leased by a dentistry practice, was purchased by Harbor Chevrolet Corp.
