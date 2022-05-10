$8M Washington medical office building sold 

A medical office building in Renton, Wash., was sold for $8.3 million, the Daily Journal of Commerce reported May 9. 

The property was sold by R2R Investments, who acquired it in 2002 for $3.5 million.

 

