A medical office building in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County has been sold for $14 million, its seller Colliers, an investment management company, said May 16.

The 33,172-square-foot facility was purchased by Sila Realty Trust.

The facility is 100 percent leased to practices including Jefferson Hospital/Allegheny Health Network, Kids Plus Pediatrics, Miracle Dental Associates and Vision Care Associates-Eye Care Specialties of Pennsylvania.