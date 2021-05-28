5 ASC projects expected to cost $15M-$100M

The ASC market is ready for expansion as more procedures go outpatient.

Independent practices and health systems are investing in new facilities. Here are five big ASC project announcements from the past 90 days.

1. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, in collaboration with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, is nearing completion on its $100 million ASC and medical office building project.

2. UC Davis in Sacramento, Calif., is planning a $75 million, 57,000-square-foot ASC as part of a $1.9 million expansion and renovation project.

3. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C.

4. Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $62 million ASC in Manchester, N.H., in April.

5. Oak Orthopedics in Bradley, Ill., is building a $15 million medical office building and ASC.