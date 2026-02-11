The top 10 ASC procedures by Medicare pay

The 10 most-performed ASC procedures accounted for a significant share of total Medicare dollars in both 2025 and projected 2026, with cataract surgery alone representing nearly one-fifth of all ASC Medicare payments, according to a 2025 report from VMG Health.

While several top procedures are expected to see modest year-over-year payment growth, others, particularly certain joint replacements and GI procedures, are projected to decline in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the Medicare pay in 2025 compared to 2026 for the 10 top procedures performed by ASCs:

Extracapsular cataract removal with insertion of intraocular lens prosthesis (one-stage procedure), without endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation (CPT 66984):

Estimated 2025 payments: $1,371 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2025): 17.5%

Estimated 2026 payments: $1,426 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2026): 17.7%

Estimated 2026 change: +4%

Total knee arthroplasty (CPT 27447)

Estimated 2025 payments: $428 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2025): 5.5%

Estimated 2026 payments: $437 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2026): 5.4%

Estimated 2026 change: +2%

Insertion or replacement of spinal neurostimulator pulse generator or receiver, direct or inductive coupling (CPT 63685)

Estimated 2025 payments: $385 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2025): 4.9%

Estimated 2026 payments: $400 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2026): 5%

Estimated 2026 change: +4%

Colonoscopy with removal of tumors, polyps or other lesions by snare technique (CPT 45385)

Estimated 2025 payments: $265 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2025): 3.4%

Estimated 2026 payments: $276 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2026): 3.4%

Estimated 2026 change: +4%

Colonoscopy with biopsy, single or multiple (CPT 45380)

Estimated 2025 payments: $261 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2025): 3.3%

Estimated 2026 payments: $258 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2026): 3.2%

Estimated 2026 change: −1%

Percutaneous implantation of neurostimulator electrode array (epidural) (CPT 63650)

Estimated 2025 payments: $223 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2025): 2.9%

Estimated 2026 payments: $227 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2026): 2.8%

Estimated 2026 change: +2%

Total hip arthroplasty (total hip replacement) (CPT 27130)

Estimated 2025 payments: $215 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2025): 2.8%

Estimated 2026 payments: $213 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2026): 2.6%

Estimated 2026 change: −1%

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy with biopsy, single or multiple (CPT 43239)

Estimated 2025 payments: $182 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2025): 2.3%

Estimated 2026 payments: $175 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2026): 2.2%

Estimated 2026 change: −4%

Reconstruction of shoulder joint (total shoulder arthroplasty) (CPT 23472)

Estimated 2025 payments: $150 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2025): 1.9%

Estimated 2026 payments: $123 million

Percentage of total Medicare (2026): 1.5%

Estimated 2026 change: −18%

Insertion or replacement of peripheral or gastric neurostimulator pulse generator (CPT 64590)