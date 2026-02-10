Inside this state’s sweeping ‘mini Stark law’ proposal

A bill introduced in the Colorado state legislature would dramatically expand state oversight of healthcare deals, creating new, standalone notification and review authority, even for transactions that don’t trigger federal antitrust review, according to a Feb. 6 article from law firm Husch Blackwell published in JDSupra.

Here are eight things to know:

1. Expanded power for the attorney general. Under the bill, which Husch Blackwell dubbed a “mini Stark law,” the Colorado attorney general would be explicitly authorized to prohibit deals or delay closings if a transaction may reduce competition, create a monopoly or otherwise harm consumer welfare. It would apply to a broad set of “healthcare entities,” including hospitals, ASCs, behavioral health providers, urgent care centers and PBMs, among others.

2. A new, broad transaction category. The bill introduces “material change transactions,” defined broadly to include ownership changes, control changes, consolidation or arrangements that allow joint negotiation with payers, not just outright acquisitions.

3. Employment and contracting deals can trigger review. Certain staffing arrangements could qualify as a material change transaction. For example, an exclusive employment agreement involving five or more providers from the same entity could trigger review, pulling physician staffing deals into antitrust oversight.

4. Some smaller deals may be exempt. Transactions under $10 million, or those involving facilities with less than $5 million in net patient revenue, would be excluded, but only if no other triggering factors apply.

5. New notice timeline and penalties. Covered entities would need to notify the Colorado attorney general at least 60 days before closing and submit detailed transaction information. Parties could face longer delays if the attorney general intervenes. Missing or late filings could carry penalties of $200 per day.

6. Hospital Transfer Act expansion. The bill would expand the Hospital Transfer Act to include certain management or operational changes, extend the notice period to 90 days, and add for-profit-to-nonprofit transactions to attorney general review.

7. New disclosure requirements tied to referrals. Providers would be required to disclose financial interests when referring patients for designated health services, including in commercial pay arrangements. Failure to disclose could block billing, not just for government payers.

8. Major implications if enacted. If enacted, SB26-041 would make Colorado one of the most aggressive states in the country on healthcare transaction oversight, with major implications for ASC roll-ups, hospital affiliations, private equity deals and physician employment models and could significantly slow dealmaking statewide.