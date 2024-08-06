Here are 10 ASC companies to know:
To add a company to this list, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.
American Vision Partners
Headquarters: Phoenix
Number of ASCs: 20+
Recent milestone: In July, Jordan Graff, MD, of AVP affiliate Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, became the first surgeon to use Susvimo, the first alternative to regular eye injections for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, following its approval by the FDA.
AmSurg
Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.
Number of ASCs: 256
Recent move: In July, AmSurg acquired ownership interest in Salem, Ore.-based River Road Surgery Center.
Azura Vascular Care
Headquarters: Malvern, Pa.
Number of ASCs: 72+
Compass Surgical Partners
Headquarters: Raleigh, N.C.
Number of ASCs: 19
Recent move: In January, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health partnered with Compass Surgical Partners to launch a network of ASCs that will be branded as Horizon Surgery Center.
HCA Surgery Ventures
Headquarters: Nashville
Number of ASCs: 123
Recent move: In July, Surgery Ventures and 20 physician partners opened a five-operating-room ASC in Kansas City, Mo.
Regent Surgical Health
Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn.
Number of ASCs: 26+
Recent move: In May, Troy, Mich.-based Summit Surgery Center partnered with Regent Surgical to bolster access to orthopedic care.
SCA Health
Headquarters: Deerfield, Ill.
Number of ASCs: 320
Recent move: Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and San Francisco-based UCSF Health partnered to purchase equity stakes in San Rafael, Calif.-based Marin Specialty Surgery Center from ASC management company SCA Health.
Surgery Partners
Headquarters: Brentwood, Tenn.
Number of ASCs: 192 surgical facilities
Recent move: This year, Surgery Partners partnered with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to develop ASC joint ventures across the state. The company also acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan.
ValueHealth
Headquarters: Leawood, Kan.
Number of ASCs: 50+
Recent move: In 2023, ValueHealth partnered with Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System to develop a 12,000-square-foot ASC.
United Surgical Partners International
Headquarters: Dallas
Number of ASCs: 520
Recent move: USPI inked a partnership with the Tampa-based Florida Orthopedic Institute in the second quarter of 2024.