Here are 10 ASC companies to know:

American Vision Partners

Headquarters: Phoenix

Number of ASCs: 20+

Recent milestone: In July, Jordan Graff, MD, of AVP affiliate Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, became the first surgeon to use Susvimo, the first alternative to regular eye injections for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, following its approval by the FDA.

AmSurg

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.

Number of ASCs: 256

Recent move: In July, AmSurg acquired ownership interest in Salem, Ore.-based River Road Surgery Center.

Azura Vascular Care

Headquarters: Malvern, Pa.

Number of ASCs: 72+

Compass Surgical Partners

Headquarters: Raleigh, N.C.

Number of ASCs: 19

Recent move: In January, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health partnered with Compass Surgical Partners to launch a network of ASCs that will be branded as Horizon Surgery Center.

HCA Surgery Ventures

Headquarters: Nashville

Number of ASCs: 123

Recent move: In July, Surgery Ventures and 20 physician partners opened a five-operating-room ASC in Kansas City, Mo.

Regent Surgical Health

Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn.

Number of ASCs: 26+

Recent move: In May, Troy, Mich.-based Summit Surgery Center partnered with Regent Surgical to bolster access to orthopedic care.

SCA Health

Headquarters: Deerfield, Ill.

Number of ASCs: 320

Recent move: Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and San Francisco-based UCSF Health partnered to purchase equity stakes in San Rafael, Calif.-based Marin Specialty Surgery Center from ASC management company SCA Health.

Surgery Partners

Headquarters: Brentwood, Tenn.

Number of ASCs: 192 surgical facilities

Recent move: This year, Surgery Partners partnered with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to develop ASC joint ventures across the state. The company also acquired Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kan.

ValueHealth

Headquarters: Leawood, Kan.

Number of ASCs: 50+

Recent move: In 2023, ValueHealth partnered with Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System to develop a 12,000-square-foot ASC.

United Surgical Partners International

Headquarters: Dallas

Number of ASCs: 520

Recent move: USPI inked a partnership with the Tampa-based Florida Orthopedic Institute in the second quarter of 2024.