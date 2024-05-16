Summit Surgery Center partners with Regent Surgical for orthopedic care

Troy, Mich.-based Summit Surgery Center is partnering with Regent Surgical to bolster access to orthopedic care.

The ASC will use Regent Surgical's care platform under the partnership, according to a May 16 news release shared with Becker's. Regent's independent partnerships help physicians develop surgery centers that offer more control over the surgical environment and ancillary income, according to its website.

Summit Surgery Center has four operating rooms and private patient care suites. It focuses on complex orthopedic and spine procedures.

"Partnering with a leading platform such as Regent Surgical will continue to provide us growth avenues and will empower our team at Summit, as well as those we serve, enhancing the surgical experience and improving patient outcomes," Summit Surgery Center's founder John Samani, MD, said in the release.