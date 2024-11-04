1 year after Envision, AmSurg split: What's happened since

It's been more than one year since AmSurg officially emerged under new ownership as a separate and independent entity from Envision Healthcare, its former parent company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2023.

With Jeff Snodgrass as its new CEO, AmSurg has made huge moves to acquire new ASCs.

Here are eight updates on AmSurg from the past year:

1. In October, AmSurg partnered with healthcare communication company Dialog Health to enhance patient communication. The partnership leverages Dialog Health's two-way texting platform, which allows patients to respond directly to messages.

2. In August, AmSurg partnered with Owings Mills, Md.-based LifeBridge Health and Pikesville, Md.-based Woodholme Group to open a gastroenterology ASC in Westminster, Md.

3. In July, AmSurg acquired ownership interest in Salem, Ore.-based River Road Surgery Center.

4. In June, AmSurg acquired Las Vegas-based Alta Rose Surgery Center in partnership with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners.

5. Also in June, AmSurg established a joint venture with Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health's Poway Surgery Center.

6. Susan Byrd was named as AmSurg's chief human resources officer. She officially joined the organization Dec. 4.

7. Keith Hennegan assumed the role of COO on Dec. 11.

8. In November 2023, AmSurg announced its official board of directors.