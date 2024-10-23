AmSurg inks tech deal to cut cancellations, no-shows

Nashville, Tenn.-based ASC chain AmSurg has partnered with healthcare communication company Dialog Health to enhance patient communication.

The partnership leverages Dialog Health's two-way texting platform, which allows patients to respond directly to messages, aiming to enhance the patient experience and improve staff workflow by reducing administrative burdens, according to an Oct. 22 news release from Dialog.

According to the release, AmSurg's Mesa, Ariz.-based East Valley Endoscopy launched an automated texting campaign and reported a 66% drop in same-day cancellations, a 63% decrease in non-compliance with NPO instructions and a 56% reduction in no-shows.