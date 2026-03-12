How 3 ASC giants stacked up financially in 2025

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, three of the largest ASC operators in the U.S., all had significant increases to their revenue in 2025. 

Here are 10 stats on how the ASC giants stacked up:

  1. HCA Healthcare reported $75.6 billion in total revenue from 2025, an increase of $5 billion from 2024. 
  2. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare was $6.8 billion in 2025, an increase of more than $1 billion over 2024. 
  3. HCA Healthcare’s outpatient revenues as a percentage of patient revenues was 38.4% for the full year. 
  4. HCA is projecting 2026 revenue to be between $76.5 billion and $80 billion.
  5. USPI reported $5.2 billion in net operating revenues for 2025, a 14.1% increase from $4.53 billion in 2024.
  6. The company recorded $8.48 billion in same-facility net patient service revenues for 2025, up from $7.89 billion in 2024.
  7. USPI’s full-year 2026 outlook calls for net operating revenues of $5.5 billion to $5.7 billion.
  8. Surgery Partners reported $3.3 billion in revenue for 2025, a 6.2% increase year over year.
  9. The company’s same-facility revenue increased 4.9% in 2025 compared to the year prior.
  10. Surgery Partners issued 2026 guidance of at least $530 million in adjusted EBITDA and revenue between $3.35 billion and $3.45 billion.

Beyond the contract: The operational keys to protecting ASC margins

Recommended Live Webinar on Mar 30, 2026 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT

Advertisement

Next Up in ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

  • Orthopedic surgeons open Maryland ASC

    A group of nine founding orthopedic surgeons have opened an ASC in Gaithersburg, Md.  Watkins Mill Ambulatory Surgery Center includes…

    By: Cameron Cortigiano

  • ASCs' implant cost problem

    For many ASCs, implants have become a difficult expense to manage, often requiring large upfront payments while reimbursement remains inconsistent.…

    By: Patsy Newitt
Advertisement