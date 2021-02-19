How 3 ASC management companies envision 2021

As ASCs are recovering from a tumultuous 2020, the industry remains strong, and management companies have a positive outlook on the coming months.

Three quotes from executives about plans for 2021:

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, part of Tenet Healthcare, is committed to acquisitions in 2021. At least $150 million to $200 million will be allocated for ASC acquisitions this year, according to Dan Cancelmi, Tenet's executive vice president and CFO, in a fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 10.

"I think we're well positioned to have a strong year from a [mergers and acquisitions] perspective in 2021," said USPI President and CEO Brett Brodnax. "And of course, we'll be building the pipeline for 2022 as well throughout the year."

Optum, which includes Surgical Care Affiliates, saw its ASCs recovering business and operating near pre-pandemic baseline, according to a fourth-quarter earnings call Jan. 20. The company expects to add 10,000 affiliated physicians in 2021, UnitedHealth Group's former CEO David Wichmann said.

"As we move into 2021, we believe we are well-positioned to continue to serve more people even more deeply and more effectively, while continuing to build this enterprise and grow strongly in the decades to come," he said.

Surgery Partners plans to deploy $100 million in capital in 2021, according to a financial statement. It also has its eye on cardiology this year, with more than 60 percent of facilities having the potential to add cardiology cases.

"On a year-to-date basis, our cardio procedures are up 8 percent as compared to 2019," said CEO Eric Evans in a third-quarter earnings call Nov. 4. "We are planning to more than double the number of ASCs that perform [cardiology] procedures in 2021 and continue to evaluate surgical hospital expansion opportunities."

Surgery Partners expects to hold a fourth-quarter 2020 call March 10.

More articles on surgery centers:

Amazon's healthcare moves: 7 notes for ASCs and physicians

What ASC management company had the best 2020? & more — 9 ASC industry notes

3 joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in January

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.