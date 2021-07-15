OptumHealth now serves 99 million patients, Q2 revenue up 46%

Optum delivered a strong financial performance in the second quarter, driven by growth across all divisions, it reported July 15.

Four notes:

1. OptumHealth, which includes ASC chain Surgical Care Affiliates, reported $13.3 billion in quarterly revenue, up 46 percent from $9.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020. For the six month's end June 30, OptumHealth reported $25.7 billion in revenue.

2. OptumHealth said revenue per customer jumped 43 percent year over year. The division served 99 million by the end of the quarter, up 2 million from the same period last year.

3. The company executed its plan to boost the number of members in value-based care arrangements and added affiliated physicians and outpatient services as well.

4. Overall, Optum's quarterly revenues were $38.3 billion, up 17.2 percent, and earnings from operations hit $2.9 billion. Its operating margin was 7.5 percent on June 30.