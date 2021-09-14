USPI hiring 18 administrators

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring at least 18 administrators for its facilities across the U.S. 

The company is hiring administrators for:

  1. SurgCenter Northeast in St. Petersburg, Fla. Learn more.
  2. Berkshire Eye Surgery Center in Wyomissing, Pa. Learn more.
  3. Doctor's United Surgery Center in Houston Learn more
  4. Lake Endoscopy Center in Summerfield Wimauma, Fla. Learn more.
  5. Piedmont Surgical Center in Greensboro, N.C. Learn more.
  6. Patients Surgery Center in Gallatin, Tenn. Learn more
  7. South County Outpatient Endoscopy Services in St. Louis Learn more.
  8. Mid State Endoscopy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Learn more. 
  9. Surgery Center of Fort Lauderdale in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. Learn more
  10. SurgCenter of Deer Valley in Phoenix Learn more
  11.  South County Outpatient Endoscopy Service in St. Louis Learn more.
  12.  Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft in The Woodlands, Texas Learn more.  
  13.  Lancaster (Ohio) Specialty Surgery Center Learn more
  14.  St Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center in Phoenix Learn more
  15.  Baylor Surgicare at Mansfield (Texas) Learn more.
  16.  An unspecified center in Pleasanton, Calif. Learn more. 
  17.  North Haven (Conn.) Surgery Center Learn more.
  18.  An unspecified center in New Port Richey, Fla. Learn more

