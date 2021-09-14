USPI hiring 18 administrators

Listen
Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring at least 18 administrators for its facilities across the U.S.
The company is hiring administrators for:
- SurgCenter Northeast in St. Petersburg, Fla. Learn more.
- Berkshire Eye Surgery Center in Wyomissing, Pa. Learn more.
- Doctor's United Surgery Center in Houston Learn more.
- Lake Endoscopy Center in Summerfield Wimauma, Fla. Learn more.
- Piedmont Surgical Center in Greensboro, N.C. Learn more.
- Patients Surgery Center in Gallatin, Tenn. Learn more.
- South County Outpatient Endoscopy Services in St. Louis Learn more.
- Mid State Endoscopy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Learn more.
- Surgery Center of Fort Lauderdale in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. Learn more.
- SurgCenter of Deer Valley in Phoenix Learn more.
- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft in The Woodlands, Texas Learn more.
- Lancaster (Ohio) Specialty Surgery Center Learn more.
- St Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center in Phoenix Learn more.
- Baylor Surgicare at Mansfield (Texas) Learn more.
- An unspecified center in Pleasanton, Calif. Learn more.
- North Haven (Conn.) Surgery Center Learn more.
- An unspecified center in New Port Richey, Fla. Learn more.