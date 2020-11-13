Top-read ASC articles — Biden's health plans, new ASCs in October and more

Here are the 10 most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review from the week of Nov. 9-13:

1. New Jersey physician charged in $24.6M billing fraud scheme — 6 details

2. What a Biden presidency could mean for ASCs

3. The 9 physicians on Biden's COVID-19 advisory board

4. 6 new orthopedics-focused ASCs

5. 260+ patients reach $66M malpractice settlement with Indiana cardiologist, cardiology group

6. 8 hospital, health system ASC openings or announcements in October

7. Physician practices struggle to stay open during the pandemic — 6 things to know

8. Providers will be in the middle of the Biden administration's healthcare efforts — 4 updates

9. This physician specialty is picking up more PE interest

10. Independent Washington GI practice developing 23K+-square-foot clinic

