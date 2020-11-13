Top-read ASC articles — Biden's health plans, new ASCs in October and more
Here are the 10 most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review from the week of Nov. 9-13:
1. New Jersey physician charged in $24.6M billing fraud scheme — 6 details
2. What a Biden presidency could mean for ASCs
3. The 9 physicians on Biden's COVID-19 advisory board
4. 6 new orthopedics-focused ASCs
5. 260+ patients reach $66M malpractice settlement with Indiana cardiologist, cardiology group
6. 8 hospital, health system ASC openings or announcements in October
7. Physician practices struggle to stay open during the pandemic — 6 things to know
8. Providers will be in the middle of the Biden administration's healthcare efforts — 4 updates
9. This physician specialty is picking up more PE interest
10. Independent Washington GI practice developing 23K+-square-foot clinic
