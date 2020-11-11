260+ patients reach $66M malpractice settlement with Indiana cardiologist, cardiology group

Arvind Gandhi, MD, and Munster-based Cardiology Associates of Northwest Indiana will pay more than $66 million to settle a class action malpractice-related lawsuit brought by more than 260 former patients, The Indiana Lawyer reported Nov. 10.

The lawsuit was filed six years agos by several patients claiming Dr. Gandhi implanted pacemakers or defibrillators they didn't need and routinely scheduled unnecessary procedures.

Details of the settlement are confidential, and Dr. Gandhi and Cardiology Associates of Northwest Indiana admitted no fault.

Several cases also named Community Hospital of Munster as a defendant, claiming the hospital put "profits ahead of patient safety" by allowing the procedures. The hospital denies the allegations.

